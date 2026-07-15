USA vs China: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Men’s Volleyball Nations League match on July 15, 2026

USA will square off with China in Week 3 game of the 2026 Men’s Volleyball Nations League. The American team is aiming to finish as high as possible and faces a poorly performing Chinese team. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USA vs China Tournament Men’s Volleyball Nations League Date Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream VBTV

How to watch USA vs China in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the action live, with exclusive streaming coverage available on VBTV.

Be sure to tune in and don’t miss a single point from what promises to be an exciting and entertaining showdown.

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Can I watch USA vs China for free?

Watch the entire match live in the United States with VBTV, the official streaming platform for the event.

A paid subscription is required, as the service does not offer a free trial, but you can get a annual plan for $6.25/month.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The United States enters this matchup riding strong momentum, owning a 6-2 record that trails only unbeaten Japan (8-0) in the tournament standings. Another victory would keep Team USA within striking distance of the top spot as the preliminary round winds down.

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China, meanwhile, has struggled to find consistency, sitting at 1-7 and looking to close the opening stage on a more positive note with an upset over one of the tournament’s top contenders.

Head Coach Vital Heynen of China – Toru Hanai/Getty Images

What time is the USA vs China match?

The match kicks off today, July 15, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM