Canada vs Argentina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Men’s Volleyball Nations League match on July 14, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Canada vs Argentina
|Tournament
|Men’s Volleyball Nations League
|Date
|Tuesday, July 14, 2026
|Time
|11:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 (PT)
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|VBTV
How to watch Canada vs Argentina in the USA
Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the action live, with exclusive streaming coverage available on VBTV.
Be sure to tune in and don’t miss a single point from what promises to be an exciting and entertaining showdown.
Can I watch Canada vs Argentina for free?
Watch the entire match live in the United States with VBTV, the official streaming platform for the event.
A paid subscription is required, as the service does not offer a free trial, but you can get a annual plan for $6.25/month.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Argentina and Canada square off in a crucial matchup with relegation on the line after both teams fell well short of expectations. While neither was expected to contend for the quarterfinals, their disappointing tournaments have turned this into a must-win battle.
Cuba remains in the relegation spot at 0-8, while Argentina (2-6) and Canada (1-7) are narrowly above the drop zone. A loss, especially if Cuba picks up its first victory, could have major consequences in the standings.
Sharone Vernon-Evans of Team Canada – Toru Hanai/Getty Images
What time is the Canada vs Argentina match?
The match kicks off today, July 14, at 11:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 11:00 PM
Central Time: 10:00 PM
Mountain Time: 9:00 PM
Pacific Time: 8:00 PM