How many fans are attending England vs Argentina today at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina vs England will be a high-stakes semifinals matchup in the 2026 World Cup. Hence, Moroccan-born American referee Ismail Elfath was appointed for this match. However, the fans will also roar as loud as they can in Atlanta.

An official capacity crowd of 68,239 fans is attending today’s England vs. Argentina World Cup semifinal showdown at Atlanta Stadium. While the venue can expand to hold over 71,000 for standard NFL configurations, FIFA’s strict tournament seating setup limits the official soccer attendance to accommodate extended media booths and the wider natural grass pitch.

Given the history between these two teams and what’s at stake, it’s not surprising that the air-conditioned Atlanta Stadium will be at its full capacity. In fact, anything less would’ve been shocking. Expect to hear Argentina fans singing their songs in the stands.

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Security measures will be at an all-time high

Whether Argentina win, tie, or lose vs England, the fact is that this game has been designated as a “highest risk” matchup. The history between these two countries is very intense, hence measures were taken.

A general view of Atlanta Stadium

Border & Entry Bans: The Argentine government provided U.S. security officials with a list of over 30,000 individuals officially barred from entering sporting events to prevent known ultra groups from gaining entry.

The Argentine government provided U.S. security officials with a list of over officially barred from entering sporting events to prevent known ultra groups from gaining entry. Police Presence: Roughly 1,600 police officers are deployed actively in and around downtown Atlanta and the stadium grounds to keep the peace.

Roughly are deployed actively in and around downtown Atlanta and the stadium grounds to keep the peace. Fan Restrictions: Separate entry gates have been set up for England and Argentina supporters, and security personnel are actively enforcing a ban on flags bearing political references.

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Atlanta Stadium during the 2026 World Cup