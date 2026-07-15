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How many fans are attending England vs Argentina today at the 2026 World Cup?

England vs Argentina promises a packed stadium as they play the 2026 World Cup semifinal.

England vs Argentina
© Dan Mullan & Carl Recine/Getty ImagesEngland vs Argentina

Argentina vs England will be a high-stakes semifinals matchup in the 2026 World Cup. Hence, Moroccan-born American referee Ismail Elfath was appointed for this match. However, the fans will also roar as loud as they can in Atlanta.

An official capacity crowd of 68,239 fans is attending today’s England vs. Argentina World Cup semifinal showdown at Atlanta Stadium. While the venue can expand to hold over 71,000 for standard NFL configurations, FIFA’s strict tournament seating setup limits the official soccer attendance to accommodate extended media booths and the wider natural grass pitch.

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Given the history between these two teams and what’s at stake, it’s not surprising that the air-conditioned Atlanta Stadium will be at its full capacity. In fact, anything less would’ve been shocking. Expect to hear Argentina fans singing their songs in the stands.

Security measures will be at an all-time high

Whether Argentina win, tie, or lose vs England, the fact is that this game has been designated as a “highest risk” matchup. The history between these two countries is very intense, hence measures were taken.

A general view of Atlanta Stadium

A general view of Atlanta Stadium

  • Border & Entry Bans: The Argentine government provided U.S. security officials with a list of over 30,000 individuals officially barred from entering sporting events to prevent known ultra groups from gaining entry.
  • Police Presence: Roughly 1,600 police officers are deployed actively in and around downtown Atlanta and the stadium grounds to keep the peace.
  • Fan Restrictions: Separate entry gates have been set up for England and Argentina supporters, and security personnel are actively enforcing a ban on flags bearing political references.
See also

All the World Cup champions in history: List of winners by year since 1930

Atlanta Stadium during the 2026 World Cup

DateStageMatchupScore
June 15Group HSpain vs. Cape Verde0 – 0
June 18Group ACzechia vs. South Africa1 – 1
June 21Group HSpain vs. Saudi Arabia4 – 0
June 24Group CMorocco vs. Haiti4 – 2
June 27Group KDR Congo vs. Uzbekistan3 – 1
July 1Round of 32England vs. DR Congo2 – 1
July 7Round of 16Argentina vs. Egypt3 – 2
July 15SemifinalEngland vs. ArgentinaUpcoming (3:00 PM EST)
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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