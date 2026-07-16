Spain vs Argentina poll: Yamal or Messi? Choose your favorite player by position ahead of 2026 World Cup final

Lamine Yamal's Spain and Lionel Messi's Argentina will battle it out for the ultimate glory in an exciting 2026 FIFA World Cup final. On Bolavip, we invite you to vote for your favorite player from each team by position.

The head-to-head record between Spain and Argentina in FIFA World Cup history might favor La Albiceleste, but it also gives La Roja extra motivation ahead of the 2026 final. On Sunday, July 19, Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi will clash for the first time in a highly-anticipated matchup that seemed destined to happen.

Reigning UEFA Euro champions Spain were expected to take on defending Copa America and World Cup champions Argentina in a Finalissima scheduled for March, just before the World Cup. That event was ultimately suspended, but it didn’t stop these heavyweights, who are among the list of World Cup winners, from finding a way to face each other.

By winning their respective groups at the 2026 World Cup, Spain and Argentina found themselves on opposite sides of the knockout stage bracket, and every victory since then led to this moment. Before we see who emerges victorious in New York, on Bolavip, we invite you to choose your favorite player from each nation by position.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon or Emiliano Martinez?

Unai Simon (left) and Emiliano Martinez.

Unai Simon has conceded just one goal en route to the final, while Emiliano Martinez has already helped Argentina win the World Cup in 2022. Who are you choosing?

SurveyUnai Simon or Emiliano Martinez? Unai Simon or Emiliano Martinez? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Right-back: Pedro Porro or Nahuel Molina?

Pedro Porro (left) and Nahuel Molina.

Advertisement

Pedro Porro arrives in the final with two goals to his name after being named MVP of the semifinal win over France. Nahuel Molina played an important role for Argentina at Qatar 2022 and is one win away from helping to repeat the feat.

SurveyPedro Porro or Nahuel Molina? Pedro Porro or Nahuel Molina? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Center-back: Pau Cubarsi or Cristian Romero?

Pau Cubarsi (left) and Cristian Romero.

Pau Cubarsi has contributed to Spain’s strong defense throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, 2022 world champion Cristian Romero has once again been Argentina’s best defensive player this year.

Advertisement

SurveyPau Cubarsi or Cristian Romero? Pau Cubarsi or Cristian Romero? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Center-back: Aymeric Laporte or Lisandro Martinez?

Aymeric Laporte (left) and Lisandro Martinez.

Aymeric Laporte provides veteran experience in a young Spanish team. As for Argentina, Lisandro Martinez has formed a formidable duo with Romero and even contributed one goal and an assist in Argentina’s hard-fought Round of 32 win over Cape Verde.

SurveyAymeric Laporte or Lisandro Martinez? Aymeric Laporte or Lisandro Martinez? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Left-back: Marc Cucurella or Nicolas Tagliafico?

Marc Cucurella (left) and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Advertisement

Marc Cucurella has established himself as Spain’s starting left-back, making his presence felt both on offense and defense. Nicolas Tagliafico remains Argentina’s trusted option at the position, having earned that role in the Qatar 2022 triumph.

SurveyMarc Cucurella or Nicolas Tagliafico? Marc Cucurella or Nicolas Tagliafico? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Midfielder: Rodri or Leandro Paredes?

Rodri (left) and Leandro Paredes.

Rodri is the one who pulls the strings in the middle of the park for a Spain team that dominates the ball like few teams do. 2022 world champ Leandro Paredes has proven that age is just a number for players of his caliber, showing that his experience and class are still valuable for Argentina.

Advertisement

SurveyRodri or Leandro Paredes? Rodri or Leandro Paredes? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Midfielder: Fabian Ruiz or Rodrigo De Paul?

Fabian Ruiz (left) and Rodrigo De Paul.

Luis de la Fuente benched Pedri to start Fabian Ruiz in the quarterfinals, and the PSG midfielder proved the coach right by scoring against Belgium, which earned him a starting spot in the semifinal against France. Even if his performances haven’t been outstanding in 2026, Rodrigo De Paul is still a veteran leader with championship experience for Argentina.

SurveyFabian Ruiz or Rodrigo De Paul? Fabian Ruiz or Rodrigo De Paul? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Midfielder: Dani Olmo or Enzo Fernandez?

Dani Olmo (left) and Enzo Fernandez.

Advertisement

Dani Olmo is another playmaker who gets things going for Spain in offense. A key contributor at Qatar 2022, Enzo Fernandez remains instrumental for Argentina. His last-gasp winner against Egypt and the dramatic equalizer against England explain why La Albiceleste are dreaming with another World Cup title.

SurveyDani Olmo or Enzo Fernandez? Dani Olmo or Enzo Fernandez? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Midfielder: Alex Baena or Alexis Mac Allister?

Alex Baena (left) and Alexis Mac Allister.

After being an unused substitute in the goalless debut vs Cape Verde, Alex Baena has started every game for Spain, providing one goal and an assist. In Argentina, Alexis Mac Allister has been untouchable for Lionel Scaloni, mostly because of his aerial game.

Advertisement

SurveyAlex Baena or Alexis Mac Allister? Alex Baena or Alexis Mac Allister? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Forward: Lamine Yamal or Lionel Messi?

Lamine Yamal (left) and Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal‘s numbers leading to the final (one goal vs. Saudi Arabia) may not be impressive, yet every time he touches the ball, you can feel that something is going to happen. That sensation is even bigger with Lionel Messi, who has broken all kinds of records with yet another legendary World Cup performance at 39.

SurveyLamine Yamal or Lionel Messi? Lamine Yamal or Lionel Messi? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Forward: Mikel Oyarzabal or Julian Alvarez?

Mikel Oyarzabal (left) and Julian Alvarez.

Advertisement

Mikel Oyarzabal has been prolific for Spain, with five crucial goals on the road to the final. Just like in 2022, Julian Alvarez started behind Lautaro Martinez but eventually made his way back to the starting eleven, scoring a crucial overtime goal against Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

SurveyMikel Oyarzabal or Julian Alvarez? Mikel Oyarzabal or Julian Alvarez? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Coach: Luis de la Fuente or Lionel Scaloni?

Luis de la Fuente (left) and Lionel Scaloni.

Luis de la Fuente put Spain back on their feet by leading the country to European glory in 2024 before reaching the 2026 World Cup final. Lionel Scaloni was his student for the UEFA coaching license but the Argentine manager arrives with even more accolades, being the architect of the most successful Albiceleste side in history.

Advertisement