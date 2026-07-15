Argentina could face FIFA sanction after controversial banner in win vs England at the 2026 World Cup

Argentina's place in the World Cup final is secure, but its post-match celebrations may come at a high cost.

Argentina secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over England to book its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but the celebrations after the semifinal may have created an unexpected problem for the reigning world champions.

Following the final whistle, Giovani Lo Celso celebrated on the field with a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Malvinas are Argentine”), a political message referring to the long-standing sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands with Great Britain.

Although the celebration lasted only a short time, it immediately raised questions about whether FIFA could investigate the incident under its disciplinary regulations, which prohibit political, ideological, or religious messages during competitions organized by the governing body.

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Why could FIFA punish Argentina after win vs England?

FIFA’s regulations are designed to keep political messages out of its competitions. The FIFA Disciplinary Code gives the organization authority to investigate incidents involving political, ideological, or religious expressions displayed by players, teams, or national associations during official tournaments.

When such incidents occur, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee can open proceedings to determine whether the conduct violated its rules before deciding whether sanctions are appropriate.

What sanctions could FIFA impose to Argentina?

If FIFA determines that the banner violated its regulations, the most likely outcome would be financial penalties or an official warning. A hefty fine could be the punishment for AFA and the player. As with any disciplinary process, FIFA would first review all available evidence and determine the specific circumstances before announcing a decision.

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Could Argentina be disqualified from the World Cup?

Realistically, that scenario appears highly unlikely. Disqualification is generally reserved for the most serious violations involving matters such as player eligibility, match manipulation, or extreme disciplinary offenses.

While displaying a political message could certainly lead to disciplinary action, it would be extraordinarily unusual for FIFA to remove a team from the tournament over an incident of this nature, particularly after the match has already been completed.

For that reason, financial sanctions or formal disciplinary measures appear far more plausible than any sporting punishment affecting Argentina’s place in the World Cup final.

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What happens next for Argentina?

The next step would be for FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee to determine whether to open an official case. If proceedings are launched, the committee would review reports from match officials, available video footage, and any additional information before deciding whether the celebration violated FIFA regulations.

Until FIFA makes an official announcement, Argentina remains fully focused on preparing for the 2026 World Cup final, while the disciplinary situation remains one of the tournament’s biggest off-field storylines.