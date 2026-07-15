Bukayo Saka has spent much of the past few months dealing with an Achilles issue that has prevented him from returning to the level he consistently showed for Arsenal. The injury has also affected his role with England during the 2026 World Cup.

As a result, the right-wing position has become one of Thomas Tuchel’s biggest tactical dilemmas. Throughout the tournament, England’s coach has alternated between Saka and Noni Madueke, searching for the proper balance in attack.

Following England’s quarterfinal victory over Norway, Tuchel admitted he was not fully satisfied with the team’s performance. Now, ahead of the semifinal against Argentina, he has made another surprising change to his starting lineup.

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Is Bukayo Saka playing today as starter against Argentina?

No. Bukayo Saka will not start for England against Argentina. His absence from the starting lineup is a technical decision made by Thomas Tuchel rather than the result of an injury or suspension.

After giving opportunities to both Saka and Noni Madueke during the tournament, Tuchel has instead decided to start Morgan Rogers, hoping to bring a different attacking dynamic against the defending world champions.

2026 World Cup: Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Argentina?

Thomas Tuchel’s decision comes after England’s inconsistent attacking display against Norway in the quarterfinals. Although the Three Lions advanced to the semifinals, the head coach openly criticized his team’s performance and has responded by reshuffling his attacking options.

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Starting Morgan Rogers reflects Tuchel’s desire to inject fresh energy into England’s frontline as they prepare for one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

Is Bukayo Saka available for England against Argentina?

Yes. Bukayo Saka is fully available and remains an important option for England. He is expected to be one of Tuchel’s first attacking substitutes and could once again enter during the second half, just as he did against Norway.

Given his pace, creativity, and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, Saka could become a decisive weapon during the final stages of the match or even extra time.

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Could Bukayo Saka be the difference-maker for England vs Argentina?

Absolutely. If the semifinal remains close late in the game or goes into extra time, Saka’s fresh legs and attacking quality could become one of England’s biggest advantages. His ability to change matches off the bench gives Tuchel another dangerous option as England attempts to reach its first World Cup final since 1966.