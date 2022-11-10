This year's FIFA World Cup is without any doubt the most anticipated sports event in a long time. Fortunately, you can catch all the action of Qatar 2022 in 4K on Roku and Apple TV, via FuboTV.

The moment we've been looking forward to is here. After four (and a half) years of wait, the FIFA World Cup is back for an exciting edition that will take all the limelight from November 20 to December 18.

Qatar 2022 is the only thing world soccer can think about right now, with the tournament kick-off drawing nearer. Who will lift the trophy is the question everyone makes, with many predictions already giving plenty to talk about.

Fortunately, the games will be streamed on the highest video quality on FuboTV. The popular streaming service, which has a 7-day free trial for all new subscribers, offers its users the possibility to watch the 2022 World Cup games in 4K with the Elite plan ($79.99 per month).

How to watch 2022 World Cup in 4K on Apple TV, Roku via FuboTV

FuboTV will bring you all the live action from Qatar 2022 on FOX in 4K from the FuboTV app – available both on Apple TV and Roku. These streaming media players suit perfectly to stream the World Cup in 4K.

How can you watch the games in the highest possible quality video with these services? On one hand, if you have the Apple TV 4K. As for Roku, there are many devices that support 4K streaming: Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Ultra, and the latest Roku TVs.