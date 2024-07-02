The No. 5 ATP World-ranked Daniil Medvedev fell against No. 42 Zhizhen Zhang by 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) in the round of 16 of the Halle Open.

Zhizhen Zhang is the first Chinese man to reach the quarter-finals of the Halle grass-court tournament, while Russian Daniil Medvedev couldn’t make it into the top eight of the championship, a stage where he also fell short last season.

The 27-year-old tennis player born in Shanghai won 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) and will play the next round against American Christopher Eubanks, who defeated Alexander Bublik in three sets, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3. The match will take place next Friday.

Medvedev was the third seed in the tournament held in Germany. It was his first match on grass and farewell until he continued preparing for the Wimbledon Grand Slam. The Russian player slammed his racket on the ground after the defeat.