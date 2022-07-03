The IndyCar Series will feature today the ninth race of the 2022 season, the 2022 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, and here you can find everything you want to know about it, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the Unites States.

The IndyCar Series hits the tracks today at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, the ninth race of this 2022 season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

The poleman will be the Mexican Pato O'Ward (currently 4th in the championship) in what will undoubtedly be a race that, if there are no inconveniences, could take immense advantage of it: he is the only driver in the top 5 of the standings who will be among the first 10 places on the grid (see the complete standings here) so it's his big chance.

Just in 5th place appears the sixth of the standings, Scott Dixon, while the eighth and ninth of the standings, Felix Rosenqvist and Scott McLaughlin, will start in fourth and second position respectively and could also take the opportunity to get closer to the leaders today in which, in addition to IndyCar, motorsport fans will be able to enjoy the F1 British Grand Prix and the Kwik Trip 250 of Nascar.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2022: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troy Township, Ohio

Live Stream: FuboTV

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2022: Storylines

This IndyCar Grand Prix is conveniently set up for Pato O'Ward to be the big winner of the day. Not only because he will be the poleman and had a promising time of 01:06.7054 in qualifying, but because the four riders who together with him make up the top 5 of the championship standings will not even start among the top 10 places, so he could get much more points than them.

But it will also be a good opportunity for drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Scott McLaughlin, eighth and ninth of the standings respectively, to get closer to the top, and of course Scott Dixon who is sixth and will start in 5th place and could easily finish the race among the 5 first places.

It could also be the chance for drivers who come further back to deduct points from the leaders, for example Colton Herta, who is in 11th place, will start in 3rd place on the grid and it would be an unbeatable chance for him. Undoubtedly this race could make many drivers get into the fight, something to be thankful for since in the last GPs it seemed that the championship would only be between 5 or 6 drivers.

How to Watch Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2022 in the U.S.

The tenth race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place today, July 3, 2022 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troy Township, Ohio; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: NBC, Sirius XM.

How to watch Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2022 anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2022: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this race yet, but they will most likely reveal it in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the favorite will be Pato O'Ward, who is fourth in the standings and will be the poleman of the race.

