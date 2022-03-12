March is an intense month, basketball all month, not only March Madness, but part of the regular season, conference championships, bracket reveal show and much more. But everything happens faster than it seems.

How long does 2022 March Madness last and when does it end?

Everything goes fast during the 2022 March Madness, 67 live games that offer the most exciting college basketball of the entire year. But the big favorites are the ones who steal the show during the NCAA College Basketball D1 tournament.

This year the format returns to normal after the Coronavirus affected the normal performance of college basketball in the country. 68 teams in the bracket with the top seeded as favorites and the regional games like the March Madness big games prior to the semifinals and the championship game.

The big dance will be defined on Sunday, March 13 on CBS at 6 PM (ET), a couple of days later, on March 15, the 2022 March Madness officially begins with the first phase, the First Four, which will run until March 16. March.

How long does 2022 March Madness last?

The March Madness tournament will run for 12 almost continuous days, with a break for players to rest after the first round and regionals, the first game is on March 15. Most of the games are played between March 15 and 20, while the last six days will see the last phases of the tournament, regionals and national semis and finals.

When does 2022 March Madness end?

The last game of the NCAA College Basketball Division I tournament is on April 4, 2022, that day the championship will be played to define the national champion. Two days before, on April 2, the semifinals are played at the same venue, Caesars Superdome, of the championship game.

