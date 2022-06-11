The Triple Crown in motorsports is the highest achievement any driver can aspire to, and also their greatest longing. But, how many racers have managed to win this award? Here we tell you.

The Triple Crown is possibly the greatest achievement a driver can aspire to. It is an award that does not exist as such, but is of a symbolic nature. To obtain this award, it is necessary to win the three most important races in the world of Motorsport: the Monaco Grand Prix of Formula 1, the Indy 500 of the IndyCar Series and the 24 hours of Le Mans of the WEC. How many drivers achieved such a feat? Here we tell you.

Great drivers have passed through the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe, Circuit de Monaco and Indianapolis Motor Speedway throughout history. So many that it would be impossible in a single article to name them all. However, few have been those who have conquered all three together and that is why it can be said that the Triple Crown is the absolute achievement of motorsports.

Let's look at some examples of great drivers who came close to obtaining this achievement: Fernando Alonso and Bruce MacLaren won the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans but not the Indy 500, although unlike the Spaniard the Briton was never champion of the F1. Together with Mario Andretti, Anthony J. Foyth is the only driver to win the Indy 500 and the Nascar's Daytona 500. The great American racer was also a winner at Le Mans, but never won at Monaco. Juan Pablo Montoya was a winner at Monaco and Indianapolis, but not at Le Mans.

Triple Crown Winners

The answer to the question in this article is: only 1. Yes, there was only one driver capable of conquering the three iconic races and he is, to date, the only winner of the Triple Crown. Only one racer, a true motorsport legend, was able to achieve the feat of winning these three difficult circuits. It is nothing less than the British Graham Hill, who was also Formula 1 champion in 192 and 1968, leaving a legacy that will be difficult to match.

