How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie January 22, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Alexander Zverev play against Cameron Norrie in what will be the 2024 Australian Open fourth round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norris for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the most intriguing matches in the fourth round, featuring two players from the top 20 in a duel that promises excitement. On one side, we have the German player Alexander Zverev, considered one of the favorites to reach the final stages of the tournament. He recently secured a victory over Michelsen in three sets, facing no major difficulties in the match.

This gives him the advantage of arriving more rested for the upcoming encounter. On the other side, Cameron Norrie faced a challenging match against Casper Ruud, a formidable opponent whom he successfully eliminated in four sets. Now, Norrie is gearing up for an even tougher challenge in the upcoming match.

When will Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norris be played?

The match for the 2024 Australian Open fourth round between Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norris take place this this Monday, January 21 at 12:00 am.

Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norris: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 am

CT: 11:00 pm (January 21)

MT: 10:00 pm (January 21)

PT: 9:00 pm (January 21)

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norris

This match for the 2024 Australian Open fourth round between Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norris can be watched in the United States for free on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, Tennis Channel.