How to watch Arkansas vs LSU for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Arkansas and LSU meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. Visitors only think about rebuilding their winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Arkansas vs LSU online free in the US on Fubo]

The Razorbacks saw their winning streak collapse last week with a loss against BYU at home by 31-38, prior to that loss they had won two games against Western Carolina 56-13 and Kent State 28-6.

The Tigers have had a solid two weeks, they lost the first game of the season, but after that they won against Gambling State 72-10 and recently against Mississippi State by 41-14.

When will Arkansas vs LSU be played?

Arkansas and LSU play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 23 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. Both teams know what it’s like to lose but they don’t want to suffer the same thing again.

Arkansas vs LSU: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Arkansas vs LSU in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Arkansas and LSU at the Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville on Saturday, September 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.