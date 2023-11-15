How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Nitto ATP Finals 2023 is set for an intriguing showdown as two of the game’s most exciting young stars, Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev, prepare to lock horns in a must-win match at the Pala Alpitour in Italy. This highly anticipated encounter marks the first time these two dynamic players will face off, promising a spectacle of athleticism, powerful groundstrokes, and tactical brilliance.

Alcaraz, the reigning US Open champion and current world number two, brings a blend of raw talent, explosive power, and exceptional court coverage to the table. Before this game, Alcaraz had lost against Zverev in the tournament by 6-7(3), 6-3 and 6-4.

Rublev, on the other hand, is renowned for his relentless aggression and heavy forehand, which he unleashes with incredible consistency and precision. Rublev is number two 5 in the world ranking, he also lost during the current ATP Finals tournament against Medvedev by 6-4 and 6-2.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev be played?

Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev play for the 2023 ATP Finals on Wednesday, November 15 at Pala Alpitour in Italy. While both players possess distinct styles and strengths, their encounter promises a captivating display of contrasting tactics. Alcaraz’s versatility and ability to mix up his game may pose challenges for Rublev’s aggressive approach. This is the first time they have played against each other.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev in the US

This match for the 2023 ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev at the Pala Alpitour in Italy on Wednesday, November 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this match in the US is ATP Tennis TV.