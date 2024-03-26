How to watch Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 27, 2024

Danielle Collins aims to break into the top four of the tournament as she goes head-to-head against the formidable Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals of the Miami Master 1000. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this crucial match, we will furnish essential details, including the precise date, start time, and available options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

It is a duel that the American public will undoubtedly follow very closely. One of the remaining hometown favorites in the tournament, Danielle Collins, aims to advance to the semifinals after an almost flawless journey to the quarterfinals, securing victories in all her matches convincingly.

Now, the challenge becomes even greater as she faces a top-30 player like Caroline Garcia. The French has delivered impressive performances, notably eliminating none other than Cori Gauff in the previous round. Thus, this match promises to be highly intense and captivating.

When will the Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins match be played?

The quarterfinal match of the 2024 Miami Open between Caroline Garcia and Danielle Collins will take place this Wednesday, March 27 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Where to watch Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins

You can watch this match corresponding to the 2024 Miami Open quarterfinals between Caroline Garcia and Danielle Collins through Tennis Channel.