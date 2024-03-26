How to watch Yekaterina Aleksandrova vs Jessica Pegula for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 27, 2024

Yekaterina Aleksandrova and Jessica Pegula are set to engage in an intriguing duel as they meet in the quarterfinals of the Miami Master 1000. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, we will provide essential details, including the precise date, start time, and available options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Yekaterina Aleksandrova vs Jessica Pegula online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the most intriguing duels that the quarterfinals will feature, as two players from the top 20 go head-to-head. One of them is well-known to the local audience, as she is among their favorites: Jessica Pegula, who is also considered one of the top contenders for the title.

The American player comes into this match after defeating her compatriot Emma Navarro, but now she faces a tougher challenge. Her opponent will be none other than Yekaterina Aleksandrova, ranked number 16 in the world. The Russian has just ousted the world number 1, Iga Swiatek, and now she is eager to continue her momentum.

When will the Yekaterina Aleksandrova vs Jessica Pegula match be played?

The quarterfinal match of the 2024 Miami Open between Yekaterina Aleksandrova and Jessica Pegula will take place this Wednesday, March 27 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Yekaterina Aleksandrova vs Jessica Pegula: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Where to watch Yekaterina Aleksandrova vs Jessica Pegula

You can watch this match corresponding to the 2024 Miami Open quarterfinals between Yekaterina Aleksandrova and Jessica Pegula through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.