How to watch Colorado vs Oregon for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Colorado and Oregon meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The visitors are unstoppable and are likely to go further than they think. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Colorado vs Oregon online free in the US on Fubo]

The Buffaloes won the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State by 43-35 (2OT), that victory was another example of their offensive power and good strategy under Coach Prime.

The No. 10 Ducks in the nation have a lot to prove this week, they have a winning streak of three consecutive victories but this time they face a team with a similar streak.

When will Colorado vs Oregon be played?

Colorado and Oregon play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 23 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Deion Sanders continues to show that he could take the Buffaloes far this season, but this game for the Ducks is highly important.

Colorado vs Oregon: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Colorado vs Oregon in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Colorado and Oregon at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, September 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.