How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 17, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz, the top favorite to clinch the title, is set to battle it out with Daniil Medvedev, another favorite, in the final of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters 1000. For enthusiasts’ eager to catch every second of this crucial showdown, we will share vital details such as the exact date, start time, and ways to watch or stream the event live in the United States.

[Watch Iga Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Carlos Alcaraz, already a strong favorite, became even more so following the early exit of Novak Djokovic from the 2024 Indian Wells tournament. His performance thus far has justified his favored status, and he is now just one match away from defending his title. The journey for the Spaniard hasn’t been easy.

He faced significant challenges, particularly in the semifinals, but managed to overcome Jannik Sinner after dropping the first set. His next challenge is Daniil Medvedev, an opponent who certainly should not be taken lightly. The Russian has had a journey similar to Alcaraz’s, including a demanding semifinal match against Tommy Paul. Medvedev is now poised to prove that he is ready to claim the title on American soil.

When will the Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

The final match of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will take place this Sunday, March 17 at 5:00 PM (ET).

Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Where to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz

You can watch this match corresponding to the final of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.