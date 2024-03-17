How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 17, 2024

For the final of the 2024 Indian Wells Master the world number 1, Iga Swiatek will face off against the tough Maria Sakkari. For fans keen on not missing a single moment of this pivotal match, we will provide essential information including the specific date, start time, and options for watching or streaming the event live in the United States.

As expected, Iga Swiatek emerged as the overwhelming favorite and successfully advanced to the final with virtually no opposition. It’s notable that she won all her matches in straight sets, conceding very few games and demonstrating her dominance over her competitors. However, the dynamics of the final can be different, where she faces a formidable opponent.

Maria Sakkari, who was not initially considered a favorite to reach the final, has made it there thanks to her consistent performance, which included a remarkable victory over one of the favorites, Coco Gauff. The Greek athlete now aims to achieve a significant upset by winning the Masters 1000 tournament.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari match be played?

The final match of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari take place this Sunday, March 17 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari

You can watch this match corresponding to the final of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari through Tennis Channel.