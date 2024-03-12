How to watch Elise Mertens vs Cori Gauff for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 13, 2024

America’s beloved tennis star, Cori Gauff, is set to strive for a spot in the top 8 as she takes on Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters 1000. For fans keen on not missing a single moment of this pivotal match, we will provide essential information including the specific date, start time, and options for watching or streaming the event live in the United States.

Cori Gauff, the overwhelming favorite among local fans, aims to continue delighting her supporters with her performance. American spectators have been thoroughly impressed by their compatriot’s exceptional form in the tournament’s earlier rounds.

“Coco” recently secured a victory against Lucia Bronzetti with scores of 6-2 and 7-6. Her next goal is to advance into the tournament’s top 8, a feat that requires overcoming Elise Mertens. The Belgian, having demonstrated formidable skill in her initial matches, now confronts an even more significant challenge.

When will the Elise Mertens vs Cori Gauff match be played?

The fourth round match of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Elise Mertens and Cori Gauff will take place this Wednesday, March 13 at 3:00 PM ET (estimated time).

Elise Mertens vs Cori Gauff: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM**

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

** The time is estimated

Where to watch Elise Mertens vs Cori Gauff

You can watch this match corresponding to the fourth round of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Elise Mertens and Cori Gauff through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.