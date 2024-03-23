How to watch F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Australian Grand Prix mark the third race of the 2024 Formula 1 season. Make sure you’re well-informed with all the essential details for this event, such as its scheduled date, start time, and the different options available for viewing or streaming it online in the United States.

As the third race of the year approaches, anticipation mounts for the Australian Grand Prix and what it holds in store. So far, the initial two tests of the season have mirrored much of the narrative from the 2023 season: the sheer dominance of Red Bull Racing and their ace driver, Max Verstappen, wielding a car that stands head and shoulders above the competition.

For this upcoming race, all eyes are on the Dutchman as he claims the pole position, closely pursued by Carlos Sainz, determined to challenge the seemingly impenetrable fortress of the Red Bull machine with his Ferrari. It sets the stage for a thrilling contest, brimming with promise and excitement that is sure to captivate fans.

When will the Australian Grand Prix take place?

The Australian Grand Prix race, third of the 2024 Formula 1 season, will take place this Sunday, March 24 at 12:00 AM (ET).

Australian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 AM

CT: 11:00 PM (March 23)

MT: 10:00 PM (March 23)

PT: 9:00 PM (March 23)

Where to watch Australian Grand Prix

The first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Australian Grand Prix, can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPNEWS.