How to watch Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 12, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz is steadfast in his commitment to retain the championship he won last year, as he aims for a quarterfinal spot in the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000. He’s set to compete against the formidable Hungarian player, Fabian Marozsan. For those eager to catch every moment of this crucial match, details on the exact date, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream the event live in the United States will be provided.

[Watch Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, has remained steadfast through the initial rounds. In his opening match, he faced a challenge against Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who won the first set 7-6. However, the Spaniard then took control, winning the second and third sets 6-0 and 6-1, respectively.

In the third round, he encountered no significant issues against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, defeating him 6-2 and 6-3 to reach the current stage, where he faces the formidable Fabian Marozsan. The Hungarian has demonstrated impressive performance, notably in the second round against Nicolás Jarry, and seeks to upset one of the favorites.

When will the Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

The fourth round match of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Fabian Marozsan and Carlos Alcaraz will take place this Tuesday, March 12 at 4:00 PM ET (estimated time).

Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM**

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

** The time is estimated

Where to watch Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz

You can watch this match corresponding to the fourth round of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Fabian Marozsan and Carlos Alcaraz through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.