How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 12, 2024

World number 1, Iga Swiatek, is set to go head-to-head with Yulia Putintseva for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000. Make sure to gather all the essential details for this encounter, including the scheduled date, start time, and options for watching or streaming the match online in the United States.

[Watch Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The world number 1 is gearing up for her next match, capturing the attention of fans eager to see the Polish star, Iga Swiatek, continue to prove why she tops the world rankings and is a leading favorite to clinch the title at Indian Wells.

Swiatek has dominated her two previous matches, leaving little room for her opponents to challenge her supremacy. Her next encounter promises to be a significant test as she faces the formidable Kazakh player, Yulia Putintseva, who has recently made headlines in the third round by knocking out the American Madison Keys.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva match be played?

The fourth round match of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Iga Swiatek and Yulia Putintseva will take place this Tuesday, March 12 at 3:00 PM ET (estimated time).

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM**

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

** The time is estimated

Where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva

You can watch this match corresponding to the fourth round of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Iga Swiatek and Yulia Putintseva through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.