How to watch Georgia vs LSU online for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming 2023 NCAA Women’s Volleyball

The Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers are set to clash in a highly anticipated Southeastern Conference (SEC) volleyball game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Georgia vs. LSU volleyball rivalry is one of the most storied in the SEC.

[Watch Georgia vs LSU online free in the US on Fubo]

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently with a 17-11 overall record and an 8-8 record in SEC play. The Bulldogs won a recent game against Alabama by 3-0, they have a 2-game winning streak dating back to November 17 when they also won against the South Carolina Gamecocks 3-1.

The LSU Tigers have an 11-15 overall record and a 6-10 record against SEC teams. The Tigers’ situation in the conference is tight, the last time they won a game was on November 12 against the Gamecocks by 3-2. The two most recent games were losses against Tennessee 0-3 and Auburn 0-3.

When will Georgia vs LSU be played?

Georgia and LSU play for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Volleyball on Wednesday, November 22 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. Both teams are evenly matched and are capable of winning on any given night. The game is likely to come down to who can execute better on the big plays. The Bulldogs are a more experienced team and have been playing better as of late. However, the Tigers are playing at home and will be looking to defend their home court.

Georgia vs LSU: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Georgia vs LSU in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Volleyball, Georgia and LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, November 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is SEC Network.