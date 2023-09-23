How to watch Louisiana Tech vs Nebraska for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Louisiana Tech and Nebraska meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The home team finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Louisiana Tech vs Nebraska online free in the US on Fubo]

The Bulldogs have a 2-2 record which translates to two good weeks and two bad weeks, the most recent being one of the bad ones with a loss against North Texas by 37-40 at home.

The Cornhuskers began the season by losing two games, one against Minnesota by 10-13 and another against Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes by 14-36. But they finally broke that losing streak with a victory against Northern Illinois by 35-11.

When will Louisiana Tech vs Nebraska be played?

Louisiana Tech and Nebraska play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 23 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The home team is always favorite in front of their people, but the visitors are unpredictable.

Louisiana Tech vs Nebraska: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Louisiana Tech vs Nebraska in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Louisiana Tech and Nebraska at the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is BTN.