How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Rugby World Cup Final

New Zealand and South Africa will face against each other this Saturday, October 28 for the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch New Zealand vs South Africa FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

This is the most highly anticipated game of a Rugby World Cup that has truly delivered on all fronts: featuring thrilling matches, unexpected eliminations (including Australia in the first round), and historic victories (such as Portugal’s triumph over Fiji). Now, it’s time to determine who will be crowned champions.

On one side, we have the defending champions, South Africa, who have faced a challenging journey to the final, narrowly winning their quarterfinal and semifinal matches by just a single point. On the other side, we find New Zealand, who resoundingly defeated Argentina in the semifinals. Both teams are vying for their fourth world title, aiming to solidify their status as the most successful participants in the competition.

When will New Zealand vs South Africa be played?

The final game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup between New Zealand and South Africa will be played this Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM (ET).

New Zealand vs South Africa: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa

This 2023 Rugby World Cup final game between New Zealand and South Africa will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: CNBC.