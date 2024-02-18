How to watch Nicolas Jarry vs Facundo Diaz Acosta for FREE in the US for 2024 Argentina Open Final

Nicolas Jarry will match up with Facundo Diaz Acosta in the 2024 Argentina Open Final. Ensure you gather all crucial information for this game, including its date, start time, and options for viewing or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Nicolas Jarry vs Facundo Diaz Acosta online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The final is shaping up to be exceptionally exciting, featuring two players who each have a golden opportunity to clinch an ATP title. This chance is particularly notable given that neither was originally tipped as the favorite to win the tournament.

The major upset of the semifinals was delivered by Nicolas Jarry, who knocked out Carlos Alcaraz, the top contender for the title. Now, the Chilean aims to secure the championship trophy for himself. To achieve this, he will need to overcome Facundo Diaz Acosta, who made it to the final after entering the main draw as a wild card entry.

When will Nicolas Jarry vs Facundo Diaz Acosta be played?

The final match of the Argentina Open 2024 between Nicolas Jarry and Facundo Diaz Acosta will take place this Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Nicolas Jarry vs Facundo Diaz Acosta: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Where to watch Nicolas Jarry vs Facundo Diaz Acosta

You can watch this match corresponding to the final of the Argentina Open 2024 between Nicolas Jarry and Facundo Diaz Acosta through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.