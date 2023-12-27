How to watch Switzerland vs United States for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship continues with activity of Group B, where the United States will try to add another victory against Switzerland. Here’s how to follow the match in the US.

The United States started the tournament in the best way possible.The Stars and Stripes defeated Norway with a 4-1 score, and they want to continue with their good pace with a win against Switzerland.

As for the European team, things have not been the best in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. They were defeated by Slovakia in Game 1, so they need a victory against the US to keep their chances od advancing alive.

When will Switzerland vs United States be played?

Switzerland will clash with the United States in Game 2 of the first round in Group B the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, on December 27 at Frodunlaborg, Sweden.

Switzerland vs United States: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Switzerland vs United States

The game between Switzerland and the United States will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other option is the NHL Network.