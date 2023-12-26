How to watch United States vs Norway for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

The 2024 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship kicks off today, and in Group B, a potential David-and-Goliath showdown awaits. The star-studded United States team, packed with the nation’s top collegiate talent, most already boasting NHL draft rights, faces off against a spirited young Norwegian squad.

The Americans are undoubtedly the tournament favorites. Boasting five gold medals, the most recent in 2021, this team seems poised for another podium finish. Their roster overflows with firepower, each player honed in the crucible of American university hockey. However, their opponents shouldn’t be underestimated.

While lacking the sheer star power of the US, the Norwegians are hungry and experienced. Though only one player has US playing experience, their impressive 11th-place finish in 2023, securing them a spot in this year’s tournament, speaks volumes. They may not have the gold medal pedigree, but their fighting spirit and underdog mentality could prove dangerous.

When will United States vs Norway be played?

United States and Norway play for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Tuesday, December 26 at Gothenburg in Sweden. While history and talent favor the US, predicting a lopsided victory would be foolish. Norway’s scrappy determination and unpredictable playstyle could upset the applecart. This opening game promises to be a thrilling clash of contrasting styles and aspirations. Will the Americans extend their dominance, or will the Norwegians pull off a stunning upset?

United States vs Norway: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch United States vs Norway in the US

This game for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, United States and Norway at the Gothenburg in Sweden on Tuesday, December 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial).