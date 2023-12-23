How to watch Utah vs Northwestern for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Las Vegas Bowl

The 2023 college football season culminates in a clash of conference rivals on Saturday, December 23rd, as the Utah Utes of the Pac-12 take on the Northwestern Wildcats of the Big Ten in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

[Watch Utah vs Northwestern online free in the US on Fubo]

The Utah Utes breathed a sigh of relief after ending a two-week losing streak with a 23-17 victory over Colorado in their final regular-season game. This win secured them a respectable fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 with a 5-4 conference record and an overall record of 8-4.

While not in contention for the Big Ten championship, the Northwestern Wildcats proved their prowess as the second-best team in the West Division, finishing with a 5-4 record in conference play and an overall record of 7-5. They capped off their season with a strong three-game winning streak, defeating Wisconsin 24-10, Purdue 23-15, and edging out Illinois in a nail-biting 45-43 triumph.

When will Utah vs Northwestern be played?

Utah and Northwestern play for the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, December 23 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams enter the Las Vegas Bowl determined to finish their seasons on a high note and claim bragging rights for their respective conferences. This matchup promises to be a clash of titans, with Utah’s stifling defense facing off against Northwestern’s resilient spirit.

Utah vs Northwestern: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Utah vs Northwestern in the US

This game for the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl, Utah and Northwestern at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is KNBC.