How to watch Zheng Qinwen vs Aryna Sabalenka for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on January 27, 2024

Zheng Qinwen will pay against Aryna Sabalenka in what will be the 2024 Australian Open semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It’s the grand final of the women’s singles, and soon fans will discover who will claim the victory in the first Grand Slam of the season. The clear favorite is undoubtedly the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who has just defeated Cori Gauff in two sets in a thrilling match.

The defending champion confronts a rival who aspires to make history. Her rival will be Qinwen Zheng, the 12th seed. The Chinese player also secured a victory in two sets against Dayana Yastremska, one of the tournament’s surprises.

When will the Zheng Qinwen vs Aryna Sabalenka match be played?

The match for the 2024 Australian Open final between Zheng Qinwen and Aryna Sabalenka will take place this this Saturday, January 27 at 3.30 AM ET.

Zheng Qinwen vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.30 AM

CT: 2.30 AM

MT: 1.30 AM

PT: 12.30 AM

How to watch Zheng Qinwen vs Aryna Sabalenka

This match for the 2024 Australian Open final between Zheng Qinwen and Aryna Sabalenka can be watched in the United States for free on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, Tennis Channel.