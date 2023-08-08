Last week, the tennis community was abuzz with images of Iga Swiatek, the reigning No. 1 in women’s tennis, engaging in a practice session with her mouth taped shut. This curious sight left fans and experts alike intrigued, offering a glimpse into the unique and unconventional methods that define Swiatek’s approach to training.

Amid the anticipation of the National Bank Open, 23-year-old Swiatek took a moment to elucidate the mystery behind her distinct training routine. With a touch of humor, she quipped, “Honestly, I don’t get it either.” She proceeded to unveil the rationale behind the taped mouth technique, a strategy designed to challenge her respiratory capacity and elevate her heart rate during practice.

It’s not just the mouth-taping technique that characterizes Swiatek’s preparation. Guided by her fitness coach, Maciej Ryszczuk, her training regimen encompasses an array of unconventional methodologies. The WTA Tour’s website shed light on how these methods collectively bolster her on-court endurance and performance.

Pushing Boundaries: Swiatek’s Unique Training Arsenal

Swiatek’s philosophy extends beyond the court, encapsulating a holistic approach. “It’s harder to breathe when you’re only breathing with your nose, and it’s easier for my heart rate to go up. I think it has something to do with endurance, but I’m not going to explain it to you appropriately because I’m not an expert,” she explained about taping her mouth while training.

One of her defining choices is working closely with a full-time sports psychologist, a decision that underlines her commitment to nurturing both her physical and mental game. Additionally, her team employs specialized equipment to monitor her brain and heart activity, offering insights into managing stress and optimizing performance.

The authenticity in Swiatek’s statement, “Sometimes I don’t get the things they tell me to do either, but I’m doing that for a long time now so it got pretty easy,” captures her willingness to embrace the unorthodox. By embracing the unfamiliar, she has transformed unconventional practices into integral elements of her training arsenal.