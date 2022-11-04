Illinois will receive Michigan State at Memorial Stadium trying to take advantage of their opponent’s present on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read along to find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

This game will show opposed realities when it comes to their performances. Illinois want to continue their winning streak at Memorial Stadium, while Michigan State look to end their fall on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you can learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, FuboTV (Free Trial) will be available.

Illinois get to this clash as favorites based on their great season. So far, they stand first in the West section of the Big Ten at 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Conference. However, what’s even more impressive is the run they are currently in. With their win over Nebraska on the road last Saturday, the Fighting Illini have now six victories in a row. Their advantage in this duel looks clearer considering they are 5-0 at home.

On the other hand, Michigan State don’t seem to find the right path this season. The curious part is that the Spartans kicked off with two consecutive triumphs, although that was not representative of what was coming. They are now at 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Conference, largely due to a four-game losing streak that stopped their momentum. To make things worse, they weren’t able to be good out of their stadium since they are 0-3 away.

Illinois vs Michigan State: Date

Illinois will face Michigan State on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, November 5 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois vs Michigan State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Illinois vs Michigan State in the US

This match between Illinois and Michigan State on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. Big Ten Network is the other option.

