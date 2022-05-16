The Indy 500 is one of the most emblematic races in motorsports worldwide, and the most important in the IndyCar Series. Here you can find out how much they cost and how to buy tickets for this event.

Indy 500 2022 tickets: How to buy them and how much do they cost?

Sunday, May 29, will be the day that every IndyCar Series and motorsports fan not only in the United States, but around the world, awaits: the famous Indy 500, perhaps the most emblematic race in the world of motorsports. Here you can find out how to buy your tickets and how much they cost. The Indy 500, as well as all the Grand Prix of this 2022 season of the IndyCar Series can be seen on FuboTV (free trial).

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, perhaps the most famous circuit in the United States, along with the Daytona International Speedway (where the Daytona 500, Nascar's most iconic event, is held), is ready for what will be the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, a race that without a doubt no fanatic will want to miss.

Helio Castroneves, four-time winner of the emblematic race, will be the defending race winner, although obviously the drivers fighting for the championship, such as Will Power, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and the last champion Alex Palou (second in the standings) will undoubtedly be among the favorites to win.

How to buy the tickets and how much do they cost?

The prices listed below are taken directly from the Indy 500 website (which you can also access from the official IndyCar website). There you can make reservations and buy tickets for the big race on May 29.

Current

Prices Event Day

Prices Practice Days - May 17-20, 2022 General Admission $15 $15 Armed Forces Qualifying - May 21-22, 2022 General Admission $20 per day $20 per day Miller Lite Carb Day - Friday, May 27, 2022 General Admission $35 $40 Concert Pit Upgrade* $25 TBD Firestone Legends Day - Saturday, May 28, 2022 Non-Concert Admission $10 $10 Concert Admission TBD TBD Concert Pit Upgrade + Admission TBD TBD Indy 500 Race Day - Sunday, May 29, 2022 General Admission $45 $50 Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light - Sunday, May 29, 2022 General Admission* $75 $75 VIP* $200 $200

*Does not include gate admission to the facility