The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the 106th edition of the Indy 500, the most emblematic of the IndyCar series. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

This will be the sixth challenge of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, although of course the meaning of this race goes much further. Not only because it is an emblematic, centennial race, but also because of its symbolic value, so much so that many runners from other motorsport categories register only for this event.

As if the prestige and honor of winning this race weren't enough, there's also some pretty hefty prize money for the driver who finishes first. The winner of the last 2021 edition was Helio Castroneves, who thus reached 4 wins, making him one of the top winners of the Indy 500 and if he were to win again he could become the top overall winner.

Indy 500: Date

This sixth Grand Prix of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, which will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be raced this Sunday, May 29 at 3:00 (ET).

Indy 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 Indy 500

The sixth race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, which takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other Options: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com.

