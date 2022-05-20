Brazilian Helio Castroneves is one of the biggest winners in the history of the Indy 500. A true living legend who wants to extend his legacy. But how many times did he actually win? Here we tell you.

Helio Castroneves is one of the favorites to win this Indy 500, the most important race in the IndyCar Series and one of the most emblematic of motorsports in the world. Many drivers dream of winning this race, and some of them simply participate in IndyCar in this single event, which will be broadcast in its entirety on FuboTV (free trial).

The Indy 500 is a race with more than 100 years of history, and through which some of the greatest drivers in all of history have passed. Together with the Nascar Daytona 500, it is surely the most iconic race in the United States and in the entire world, on the same level as a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Winning this race is undoubtedly entering the great history of motorsports, and the Brazilian Helio Castroneves (who is in 18th place this season in the IndyCar Series) has known how to be the winner on more than one occasion, consecrating himself as one of the great legends of the Indy 500, but exactly how many times did he win it?

How many times has Helio Castroneves won the race?

The Brazilian driver will defend on May 29 of this year the race he won last year during the 2021 IndyCar Series season, but in addition to this 2021 season, Castroneves was the winner in three more editions, for a total of 4 victories in the Indy 500. The years, then, were: 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021.

