The IndyCar Series will present today, May 29, its most emblematic and prestigious race: the Indy 500. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

That day finally arrived. Memorial Day weekend (in which the Coca-Cola 600, a traditional Nascar race, is also run) always hosts one of the most iconic and historic races not only in the IndyCar Series, but in all of motorsport: the Indy 500, so car fans are eagerly awaiting the start of this demanding race.

It will undoubtedly be a weekend to enjoy the best motorsport action, since in addition to the aforementioned Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600, the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix and the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix will take place. Therefore, fans should be ready for an intense Sunday full of emotions.

Indy 500: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

Live Stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Indy 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Indy 500: Storylines

Given the magnitude and importance of this career, any analysis that can be made of it is superficial. Of course, Scott Dixon is the favorite considering he will start in the pole position, but in a race like the Indy 500 that doesn't guarantee anything.

The experience of drivers who know this circuit well: Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya and also Jimmie Johnson, who although he is a rookie in the category, has won on this circuit as a Nascar driver. We will also have to closely follow Alex Palou, the last IndyCar champion, who starts in second place and is second in the standings this season.

How to Watch Indy 500 in the U.S.

The sixth race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place today, May 29, 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com.

Indy 500: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to Caesars: Scott Dixon is the favorite to win this race with +400 odds. He is followed by Alex Palou with +450 odds, Pato O'Ward (+900), Marcus Ericson, Rinus Vekay and Josef Newgarden (+1200) in the first 6 places.

*Odds via Caesars