Despite the fact that the 106th edition of the Indy 500 will be run in 2022, few drivers have achieved the feat of winning this prestigious race 4 times. Here we tell you who is/are.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, what will be the 106th edition of the IndyCar Series will take place, without a doubt one of the most emblematic races in the United States together with the Nascar Daytona 500. As always, it will be a unique and emotional event, which you can enjoy throughout the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

Winning the Indy 500 is undoubtedly a huge achievement. In order to win, you need a lot of skill, concentration, intelligence and persistence. Doing it just once is a huge feat in itself, something many drivers dream of. Winning twice is even better, but winning 4 times is only for the few.

This will be the 106th edition of the most famous IndyCar race, so to date it has been run 105 times, so there is more than 100 years of history of great drivers who passed through the Indianapolis tracks that, despite Being true legends, they have not been able to get this unique pride of winning the Indy 500 four times. To date, only 4 pilots have achieved it.

Who are the 4 drivers who won the Indy 500 4 times?

This achievement is so unique that in 105 years of history only 4 drivers have been able to win the Indy 500 4 times. On the one hand, it is surprising because of the huge number of great legends who have run this event on several occasions without being able to win it this many times (for example, Bobby Unser or Emerson Fittipaldi), but on the other hand, it is not surprising given the immense degree of demand who has the race. Without further ado, these are the four drivers with the years they won:

A. J. Foyt: 1961, 1964, 1967, 1977

Rick Mears: 1979, 1984, 1988, 1991

Al Unser: 1970, 1971, 1978, 1987

Helio Castroneves: 2001, 2002, 2009, 2021

One of the four drivers that make up this prestigious list will take part in this 106th edition of the Indy 500: the Brazilian Helio Castroneves, who could then become the absolute winner with 5 wins if he manages to finish first in this 2022 edition. It will undoubtedly be one of the drivers that will have to be closely followed.

