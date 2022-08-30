The IndyCar Series season will present this weekend its 16th race of the 2022 season, the Grand Prix of Portland. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

There are only two races left to go, and the definition of the championship promises to be very exciting. The first four drivers of the standings are separated by very few points, so the champion will surely be one of them. To see how the points are, you can see the complete standings here.

Will Power remains the leader with 482 points, but Newgarden at 3 points follows him very closely and they are the main candidates. Who has already been practically ruled out is the last IndyCar champion, Alex Palou. It will undoubtedly be a penultimate race of great interest in a weekend that will also have the action of the Nascar Cook Out Southern 500 and the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Grand Prix of Portland: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, September 2

4:25-5:15 PM (ET) - First practice

Saturday, September 3

12:00-1:00 PM (ET) - Second practice

6:25-5:45 PM (ET) - Qualifications

7:15-7:45 PM (ET) – Final Practice

Sunday, September 4

3:00 PM (ET) - Race

Grand Prix of Portland: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, you can follow all the action of the Grand Prix of Portland in the United States through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options are NBC, Sirius XM.

