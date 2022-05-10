Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the 5th race of this 2022 IndyCar Series season, and here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this 2022 IndyCar race in the United States.

The fifth Grand Prix of this 2022 season of the IndyCar Series will take place at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

The fight for leadership in this 2022 IndyCar Series season is tighter than ever. The difference between the top four places is very small, and as if that were not enough, Pato O'Ward's victory at the Alabama Grand Prix brought him closer to the top positions, specifically to fifth place with 114 points, still a bit far from the leader Alex Palou who is 144.

However, a good run by the Mexican could put him very close to the lead. Of course the fight between the first places will be the most interesting. Between Palou and fourth Will Power, there are only 10 points so either could finish at the top of the standings after this GMR Grand Prix. Especially considering that in second and third place are Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden, winners of the first three Grands Prix of the season.

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix: Date

This fifth Grand Prix of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, which will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be raced this Saturday, May 14 at 3:00 (ET).

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 IndyCar GMR Grand Prix

The fifth stage of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, which takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other Options: NBC, SiriusXM.

