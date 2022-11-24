Nebraska will visit Iowa in a very important meeting for the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

There's a lot at stake for the Big Ten when Iowa clash with Nebraska in Week 13 ofthe 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Iowa need a victory against Nebraska to secure the West Division in the Big Ten and, as a consequence, clinch a spot in the Conference Game where they would face the winner of this week's battle between Michigan and Ohio State. Three consecutive loses by Illinois opened the door for the Hawkeyes, but Purdue and the Fighting Illini are right there waiting for Iowa to fall. The three teams have a 7-4 record.

Nebraska are just playing the role of spoiler after a very disappointing season with a 3-8 record and live their toughest moment of the year with a five-game losing streak (Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin). The Cornhuskers lead the all-time series 29-20-3 and are a 10.5-point underdog on the road.

Iowa vs Nebraska: Date

The Nebraska Cornhuskers visit the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, November 25 at 4 PM (ET). The game will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa vs Nebraska: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

How to watch Iowa vs Nebraska in the US

In a crucial matchup for the Big Ten, Iowa host Nebraska in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Big Ten Network.