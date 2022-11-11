Iowa will clash against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Two teams on the rise will face off when Iowa host Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After two consecutive victories against Purdue and Maryland, Wisconsin are finally over .500 with a 5-4 record. The Badgers are a slight 1-point favorite on the road and lead the all-time series 49-44-2. Last season, Wisconsin beat Iowa 27-7 when the Hawkeyes were a Top-10 team in the national rankings.

Iowa faced a brutal strech on their calendar and lost three weeks in a row against contenders such as Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. Now, the Hawkeyes have bounced back with two wins against Northwestern and Purdue to put their record at 5-4. After Wisconsin, Iowa finishes the season facing Minnesota and Nebraska.

Iowa vs Wisconsin: Date

The Wisconsin Badgers will visit the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 12 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Iowa vs Wisconsin: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Iowa vs Wisconsin in the US

Iowa and Purdue face off in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FS1.