Israel Adesanya will fight Robert Whittaker at Toyota Center in the mixed martial arts event UFC 271. Find out here when the fight will take place and how to watch it in the US.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for UFC 271

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will face off at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, in UFC 271. Here, check out the date, time, and TV channel to watch this thrilling UFC Middleweight Main event in the US.

Whittaker lost to his Nigerian opponent in a pre-pandemic bout in October 2019, with the fight taking place at Melbourne Marvel Stadium. The 31-year-old has won three straight fights, while Adesanya has lost the light heavyweight title after three successful defenses.

Adesanya is the current middleweight champion and one of the few true stars in the UFC. The Australian, who now has a chance to reclaim the championship, is unquestionably the finest pound-for-pound fighter on the globe. In addition, he is a past middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker: Date

The UFC 271 main event between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Toyota Center in Houston, the US.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker for UFC 271

The Middleweight fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker as part of the UFC 271 main event will be broadcasted on ESPN+ PPV in the United States.