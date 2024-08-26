After receiving a wildcard to compete in the main draw of the 2024 US Open, many tennis fans have their eyes on Iva Jovic, a rising talent. Here’s what you need to know about the young player.

Grand Slams have always been a scenery for new emerging talents in tennis, especially when it comes to the WTA Tour. In 2021, both champion Emma Raducanu and finalists Leylah Fernandez had an incredible and historic run to the US Open final. And this year, a new teenager is set to make history too: Iva Jovic.

The American star received a wildcard from the tournament to play the main draw. Jovic didn’t waste her opportunity, surprising everyone by beating the Polish veteran Magda Linette in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to continue her journey at the US Open.

While Coco Gauff is determined to defend her title at the US Open, Jovic has become one of the names to watch during the tournament in Flushing Meadows. So, here’s everything to know about the young player.

How old is Iva Jovic?

Jovic was born on December 6, 2007. Currently, she is 16 years old, making her one of the youngest players to be competing for the US Open. She began playing tennis at the age of five, and has had a meteoric rise.

What is Iva Jovic’s ethnicity?

Jovic is American, but her parents, Bojan and mother Jelena, are immigrants from Serbia. She was born in Los Angeles, California, and grew up in Torrance. She currently lives in Los Angeles.

What is her ranking?

The young player is barely making her first steps in the professional tour. As for now, she is outside of the 300 best ranked players (389), but if she has a successful run at the US Open, she will certainly climb in the ranks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What are some of her notable achievements so far?

Alongside Tyra Caterina Grant and Alanis Hamilton, Jovic was one of the key players on the victorious American team at the 2023 Junior Billie Jean Cup, winning the tournament without losing a set. In her singles matches, Jovic lost only 26 games across 12 sets.

Jovic and Grant also triumphed in the girls’ doubles at the 2024 Australian Open, winning the final without dropping a set. They reached the final in the girls’ doubles at the 2024 French Open and went on to win the girls’ doubles title at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.