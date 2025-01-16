Kevin Durant drops bombshell on NBA stars Jokic, Wembanyama, Doncic competing against Team USA

At 36, Kevin Durant remains as impactful in the NBA as ever, showcasing the same brilliance that defined his early days with the Oklahoma City Thunder and later with the Golden State Warriors. His talent and leadership have been integral to Team USA‘s success, with KD playing a pivotal role in securing four consecutive Olympic gold medals. Now, he has spoken out about the rise of international basketball, fueled by the influx of players like Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Luka Doncic in the NBA.

In a candid conversation with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen on the Out The Mud podcast, Durant was asked whether he believes other countries are closing the gap on the United States in basketball. “This basketball (expletive) is ours. We created this (expletive) for real,” he responded with confidence. “The best players come from the places we come from. We set the standard of what being great in basketball is.”

Durant further emphasized the influence American basketball has had on global stars. “We created basketball. They are influenced by us. Luka (Doncic) was influenced by Americans. So is (Nikola) Jokic, so is Toni Kukoc, so is Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker,” the Phoenix Suns forward continued. “All these dudes were influenced by Americans. We set the blueprint.”

Despite acknowledging the rise of exceptional international talents, Kevin maintained that the gap remains significant. “There’s going to be players like Victor (Wembanyama), Jokic, Giannis (Antetokounmpo)—I won’t put Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) in there because they’re next door,” Durant said.

“Those three, if you’re going to look at three players and say, ‘They caught up to the rest of the Americans,’ when we had hundreds and hundreds of Americans that do the same… I don’t believe it’s even close,” KD added.

Victor Wembanyama #32 of Team France dribbles against Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Durant sees the big picture

Durant also addressed Team USA’s recent encounters with other top international teams. “Yeah, they’re going to get a game where they look solid. France beat us one time. They did beat us last year,” he acknowledged. “But we beat them for the gold last Olympics too. We beat them twice for the gold,” Durant explained. “We beat Serbia three times this summer. You know what I’m saying?”

While recognizing that certain teams can occasionally pose a challenge, Durant emphasized that the overall gap remains vast. “For people to give them credit for just being in a close game with us shows that they ain’t even—can’t compete,” he observed.

“It’s cute for sure for people who want to experience history. ‘I was there to see the changing of the guard between the Americans and Europeans,’” KD continued. “So people wanna try to switch the narrative up or hype some (expletive) up when in reality, we’ve been dominating dudes for this whole time. They finally get close to 20 points and now you’re saying they’re catching up?”

Team USA’s supremacy

Durant’s perspective on the global basketball landscape speaks to the longstanding dominance of Team USA, especially in the Olympics. The United States has captured five consecutive gold medals since Beijing 2008, continuing with triumphs in London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2021, and Paris 2024—four of which Durant was instrumental in securing.

Team USA’s last setback

The last significant setback for Team USA came in Athens 2004 when a team featuring stars like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, and Tim Duncan suffered a shocking 89-81 defeat to Manu Ginobili’s Argentina in the semifinals, ultimately settling for the bronze medal.

This loss marked a turning point, prompting the United States to reassess its approach and double down on its commitment to global basketball supremacy—a commitment Durant firmly believes remains intact.