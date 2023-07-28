Ivan Ljubicic, former coach of Roger Federer between 2016 and 2022, revealed a unique perspective on what sets the Swiss legend apart from others. Beyond his unrivaled tennis skills, Ljubicic shed light on Federer’s true genius – his ability to find joy in every aspect of his tennis career.

Throughout his illustrious career, Roger Federer’s passion for tennis has been undeniable. Ljubicic delved into this aspect of Federer’s genius, saying, “Tennis, it’s something different. I mean, whenever he sees the racket, any kind of racket, he would pick it up and start swinging. You know, it’s just love for hitting that ball is just too big”, Ljubicic said in an interview with Tennis Majors.

Ljubicic explained, “His genius is also finding joy in everything he does, even in doing press conferences, even meeting up with people, spending time with sponsors, he always enjoyed it. It does not necessarily come automatically, but he finds the way to enjoy it. And I think that’s the key why you can keep on for so long and actually have fun”.

The only thing that could stop Federer from playing tennis

For Ljubicic, the only thing that could potentially halt Federer’s indomitable spirit on the court was a physical obstacle. He stated, “The only way to stop it was for the body to be unable to continue. He loves tennis so much that there was no way he made the decision to stop playing because he didn’t want to anymore. It was never going to happen”.

Throughout their collaboration, Ljubicic faced unfounded criticisms but emphasized Federer’s happiness with the results, “Sure, I’ve had awkward moments where people thought I was hired because I was their friend and stuff like that. But, of course, he was happy that the results were coming“.

Despite the challenges that come with the passage of time, Federer’s tennis brilliance remained unmatched, keeping him at the pinnacle of the sport. As the tennis world continues to admire and appreciate Roger Federer’s remarkable contributions to the sport, his enduring love for tennis serve as a testament to the true genius of this legendary athlete.