At 36 years old,Novak Djokovic has etched an unparalleled legacy in the world of tennis, garnering an awe-inspiring array of records and accolades. As he stands at the crossroads of sporting history, the question arises: could Djokovic’s remarkable journey in tennis soon draw to a close? His father, Srdjan Djokovic, recently expressed his hopeful vision for his son’s retirement, advocating for a well-deserved culmination of a glorious career.

Srdjan Djokovic believes that Novak could have retired much earlier, finding contentment in his countless achievements. In admiration of his son’s dedication and commitment, Srdjan acknowledges the physical and mental demands of the sport that Novak has embraced for three decades. He envisions a possible endpoint to the Serbian tennis superstar’s career after the 2024 season, anticipating Novak’s contributions beyond the tennis world.

“My wish as a father – I think for some time that he should have stopped working this extremely difficult job,” Srdjan shared, recognizing the sacrifices Novak has made for his sport. Amidst the challenges and triumphs, Srdjan hopes for his son to gracefully transition into a new chapter of his life while cherishing the remarkable legacy he has built on the tennis court.

Dijana Djokovic’s Contentment with Novak’s Triumphs

In stark contrast, Novak Djokovic’s mother, Dijana Djokovic, holds a different perspective on her son’s potential retirement. In the Sportal documentary ‘Novak Djokovic – Untold Stories’, Dijana candidly expressed her sentiments, emphasizing her contentment with Novak’s achievements and the possibility of him retiring today.

“It’s all up to him. As far as I’m concerned, he can retire right now – he has won everything“, Dijana said, her words resonating with a mother’s pride in her son’s triumphs. Her unwavering support and belief in Novak’s decisions highlight the deep bond between a mother and her successful athlete son.

As Novak Djokovic continues to shine on the tennis court, his parents stand firmly behind him, embracing his decision to retire whenever the time is right. While Srdjan envisions a future until the end of the 2024 season, Dijana’s admiration for her son’s accomplishments become evident as she shares her heartfelt contentment with Novak’s illustrious career.