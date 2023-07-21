Japan vs Poland: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League

Japan and Poland will face against each other in what will be the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League semifinals. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It will be a match between two rivals who come from having two very tough matches in the quarterfinals. Although both managed to eliminate their opponents in 3 sets, which might make you think that it was not difficult for them to reach the semifinals of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League, but that’s not the case.

In both cases, the sets were highly contested. On the Polish side, they had to face one of the top contenders, Brazil, whom they defeated 26-24, 25-21, and 25-20. On the Japanese side, their opponents were Slovenia, and they beat them with a score of 26-24, 25-18, and 25-22. Now, these two formidable teams face each other for a place in the final.

Japan vs Poland: Date

The game for the semifinals of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between Japan and Poland will take place this Saturday, July 22 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Japan vs Poland: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Japan vs Poland: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This semifinals game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between Japan and Poland will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.