Jessica Pegula experienced a heartrending setback in her pursuit of a title at Wimbledon 2023. The American athlete’s aspirations for a semifinal berth were shattered when she was defeated 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals by the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova despite initially holding a 4-1 advantage in the final set.

Pegula is commonly referred to as the ‘world’s richest tennis player’. However, people shouldn’t use this description as a reason why she isn’t successful because her ranking says otherwise. She is not only the highest ranked player of the country, but she is currently fourth in the world on the WTA tour.

The fortune everyone mentions is related to her parents Terry and Kim Pegula. They are the owners of the NFL team Buffalo Bills and the NHL franchise Buffalo Sabres, assets that show her wealth. Reports suggest that the Pegula family boasts a staggering net worth of $6.7 billion, which is something that some fans use to criticize her when she doesn’t win.

Jessica Pegula Challenges the ‘Richest Tennis Player’ Label

When questioned about the label of being the ‘world’s richest tennis player,’ Pegula confessed her bewilderment, as she is unsure why it has gained prominence. She remains determined to forge her own path in the sport, undeterred by her family’s financial standing.

“People say that. I personally don’t have that money. It’s probably my dad or my parents. I don’t know why that kind of stuck. I understand, though. My family obviously is pretty well-known back in America. It is what it is. It doesn’t really bother me. It would be nice if people didn’t say that. But do I really care? Not really. It is what is. But I don’t really think it matters how much money you have”, Pegula started saying.

The player then gave a perspective of how much she wants to win: “Yeah, it would be great to win Wimbledon ’cause then I would also have a lot of money from winning Wimbledon (joking). I think I would trade, yes. I think that would be probably better“, Pegula admitted when asked if she would trade her money for winning Wimbledon.