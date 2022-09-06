Jessica Pegula is the last American player for the Women's Singles division in the 2022 US Open. Check out her profile information such as her age, height, net worth, husband, and parents.

Jessica Pegula is the only American left in the 2022 US Open Women's Singles Division. She has qualified to the Quarterfinals round for three Grand Slam tournaments this year. It's her best performance since her debut at a major tournament in 2015.

According to the Women's Tennis Association, Jessica Pegula is currently No.8 ranked. However, her best ranking was No.7 in July. Also, her current record for this year's tour is 31 wins, and 16 losses. In fact, she has won two WTA titles this year. Those titles are the Qatar Open and the Canadian Open.

Her last major perfomance at the 2022 Western & Southern Open ended in a loss to Caroline Garcia at the Quarterifinals round. However, this is just a tiny bit of her entire profile information. Find out the rest of it, down below.

How old is Jessica Pegula?

Jessica Pegula was born on February 24, 1998 in Buffalo, New York. So, Pegula is currently 28 years old. According to astrologers, Pegula's zodiac sign is Pisces.Last year, she finished in the Top 20 for the first time in her professional career in tennis.

How tall is Jessica Pegula?

According to the Women Tennis Association, Jessica Pegula is listed as a 5-foot-7 tall tennis player. However, her best asset has become her first service, as well as her quickness and acceleration on the tennis court.

How much is Jessica Pegula's net worth?

According to the WTA Tour's website, Jessica Pegula has earned a total of $5,334,721 in prize money through her singles tennis career. So, Pegula's current net worth is between $5.3 million and $6 million dollars in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals she has with several sports brands.

Who is Jessica Pegula's husband?

Jessica Pegula is currently married to Taylor Gagahen, an American senior investment analyst who spent seven years working at Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Gagahen worked on the marketing side for the Pegulas’ NHL professional hockey team, the Buffalo Sabres. Pegula married Gagahen on October, 2021.

Who are Jessica Pegula's parents?

Jessica Pegula's parents are Kim Pegula and Terry Pegula. Terry is an American bussinesman, who owns the Buffalo Bills of the NFL, and the Buffalo Sabres of the NHL. Terry's net worth is over $7 billion-dollars. While Kim Pegula is involved in Pegula Sports and Entertainment as the CEO of the company, who's owned by the Pegula couple.